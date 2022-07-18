Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to begin enforcing mass gathering permits

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Following a recent trail ride shooting in neighboring Smith County, the Gregg County sheriff has announced a process and protocol for mass gatherings in Gregg County.

The commissioners court held a regular meeting Monday morning and acknowledged Sheriff Maxey Cerliano’s efforts on taking the lead on handling mass gathering applications.

“We’ve had a couple of events here that have had a large group of people that had gathered, and there was little information on it before the gathering took place,” Cerliano said. “As you well know, there’s been gatherings in counties adjacent to Gregg County. So, upon researching the [state law] statute, we found that it was appropriate for Gregg County to have a mass gathering permit process.”

Cerliano said the county’s technology department is working on a way for applications to be downloaded and submitted on the county website.

“We’ll have an opportunity and a dialogue with the organizer to ensure that they meet the proper requirements, but I don’t see a problem with that process being established and adhered to,” Cerliano said.

Cerliano said there will be no fee to apply.

“He simply completes the application, which is relatively simply, provides us information that is pertinent to the event so that it puts us in a better position to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and other citizens who are coming into Gregg County to attend this event,” Cerliano said.

