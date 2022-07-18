Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Food donations made through Silver Screen Movie Club

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Once a month, some East Texas seniors come together for an outing at a movie theater, and to help with food needs in their community.

It’s called the ‘Silver Screen Movie Club’ in Longview.

This month seniors gathered at the Longview ‘AMC’ 10.

“We’re playing hooky from work today, girlfriends’ day out,” said one club member.

It was the Elvis movie, and the price of admission was a donation of canned food.

“I love Elvis. I love Elvis. And helping with the canned goods as well,” said moviegoer Donna Kibodeaux.

Sponsored by the law firm of ‘Goudarzi and Young’, those 55 and older can attend, many of whom are physically impaired.

“I had surgery back middle of June and this is my first outing out,” said member Gloria Williams.

“There’s actually some nursing homes that brought people in on buses and I’m just so proud that we can do this, and we’re going to continue to do it,” said host Brent Goudarzi.

Many are glad that a day just for them is made possible.

″This is an opportunity to give back to the community that’s given so much to our office,” Goudarzi says.

Shown on seven screens and each auditorium packed, they get the benefit of a day out to have some fun, and do something to help others.

All food donations will go to local food pantries.

