Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - The extra cloud cover today really helped keep temperatures in check. Though it was still hot, it wasn’t near as hot as it would have been with clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds will disperse this evening and mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast starting tomorrow. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees to start the day Tuesday. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting to 15-18 mph. Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees by late afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas through Tuesday evening and an excessive heat warning is in effect for those counties north of I-20. Much the same is expected for the middle of the week, with a few more clouds and a very slight chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Much of East Texas will stay in the triple digits through the end of the week, but those areas that see some rain could see some relief from the heat.

