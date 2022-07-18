Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - The extra cloud cover today really helped keep temperatures in check.  Though it was still hot, it wasn’t near as hot as it would have been with clear skies.  Unfortunately, clouds will disperse this evening and mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast starting tomorrow.  Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees to start the day Tuesday.  It will be breezy at times with winds gusting to 15-18 mph.  Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees by late afternoon.  A heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas through Tuesday evening and an excessive heat warning is in effect for those counties north of I-20.  Much the same is expected for the middle of the week, with a few more clouds and a very slight chance for rain Thursday and Friday.  Much of East Texas will stay in the triple digits through the end of the week, but those areas that see some rain could see some relief from the heat.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulances responding to wreck on I-20
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulances respond to wreck on I-20
Boater injured at Cedar Creek Lake
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Crews responding to over 125-acre Houston County fire
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-18-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-18-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips