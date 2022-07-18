Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alto man killed in Cherokee County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man died in a crash Saturday.

Santiago N. Torres-Martinez, 21, of Alto crashed on US-69 approximately five miles south of Rusk.

The investigation said he was traveling south on US-69, drove across the center median, overcorrected and left the roadway where his 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a tree.

