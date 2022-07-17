WebXtra: Wedding plans include budgeting for inflation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Brides and wedding vendors are coming together Saturday in Longview for Emily Rae’s Boutique and Events Bridal Spectacular. It’s a day for nearly 35 vendors to help brides plan their special day. Owner Emily Gorman said their goal is to get all the brides to be able to book their wedding in one place.

“They’re all over East Texas, we have Tyler, Longview, we even have some from Hallsville, Marshal area,” Gorman said. “We have bakers, caterers, we have DJs, we have some for bridal gifts, we have dresses, wedding planners, anything and everything you could think of for your wedding.”

One topic on many brides’ and vendors’ minds is inflation. Laura Starling is an event coordinator and venue manager at the Event Center on Alpine. She said one of the largest inflation charges impacting the wedding industry is fuel.

“Fuel and travel fees. I have noticed a lot of, whether it be a planner or a rental company, or someone that’s traveling to the venue, they’re having to increase their travel fees,” Starling said.

She added that getting supplies for cleaning products for the venues looks a lot different than a couple of years ago.

“Getting those at the same price as you did two years ago is not possible. So that’s another internal, overhead cost that people are having to make up for. And they’re having to raise their prices and raise their rental rates,” Starling said.

Another big area impacted is food. Macia Rohrbach is the owner of Lunch Lady Catering and has been in the business for about 15 years. She said the cost of food has risen tremendously which is causing them to have to raise their prices.

“When we have a bride and we have a contract, what we’re doing is we’re putting a clause in the contract now because the future is uncertain,” Rohrbach said. “That when we’re 21 days out from the event we’ll reevaluate the price situation, so therefore the price may change per person and nobody is having a problem with it.”

The common advice all vendors are echoing is to book early and have a budget.

“Book early, book your vendors early. Even if it’s a year out, a lot of us are already booking or are booked for 2023,” Rohrbach said.

They say it’s important to get the big costs and vendors booked first.

“You want to do your venue, your photographer, your DJ, your caterer, those are the top things that you should focus your budget on and proportion out those funds accordingly,” Starling said.

Sunday’s event is going on until 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center, 300 Tuttle Cir. in Longview. They have giveaways, food, vendors, expert panels, and more.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.