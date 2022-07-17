Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Forest Service reports Limestone County fire reported to be 363 acres and 60% contained

By KWTX Fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The “Power House Fire” in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Forward progression has been stopped,” said the Forest Service on Twitter.

