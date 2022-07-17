Laredo CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $690K

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized hard narcotics in one enforcement action that totaled over $690,000 in street value.

The seizure occurred on July 13 at the World Trade Bridge after CBP officers encountered a 2003 Freightliner tractor manifesting a shipment of A/C parts arriving from Mexico.

The tractor and the trailer were referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 32 packages containing 89.68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. Officers seized the narcotics and trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $691,560.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

