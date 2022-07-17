Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday night with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the indoor football game between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, a fight broke out between both teams.

The fight lasted around ten minutes. Videos shows players fighting with coaches and fans.

Ector County Sheriff’s Department has stated no arrests were made, everyone got out safely and there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says Odessa police also helped with defusing the situation.

Griffis says the investigation is ongoing.

The West Texas Warbirds will hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon to address the fight.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

