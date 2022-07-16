Renovations to Pollard Park with addition of pickleball courts are underway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Out of Tyler’s twenty-eight parks, one of the oldest, Pollard Park, is up for renovations.

Leanne Robinette, the director of parks and recreation for Tyler said the updates “will include some playgrounds, some renovated restrooms, were going to add some basketball courts, maybe a small dog run, a new pavilion, some pickleball courts as well as some resurfaced tennis courts.”

Robinette says historically parks have been underfunded. She says “we came into some funding for parks about five years ago with the Keep Tyler Beautiful landfill funding.” Anytime the landfill is used, those funds go towards capital improvement projects for parks.

A group of pickleball players advocated working with the city to get the plans for renovations going at Pollard Park. “Everybody has been writing letters talking with councilmen talking with the parks and rec director in trying to get pickleball courts here because there is a need we have a lot of pickle fanatics over here”

Caroline Sanchez is part of the pickleball group and began playing to get active in order to fight breast cancer. She says “they showed up at the public meeting and really wanted us to address that there are no pickleball courts specifically for them so we are making that a priority in this new project.”

Shane Varga is a nursing student at UT Tyler who used to play tennis she says “pickleball is very similar to tennis in many ways. It is on a much smaller court and it takes a lot more patience as well and it can be a pretty fast-paced game which makes it pretty fun. It’s available to play for every level. You see kids all the way as young as nine years old and people as old as eighty-five.”

Pollard park was created around 1993.

