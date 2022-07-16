Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas coaching legends are set to be inducted into the Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

Dennis Alexander is know for his success in Daingerfield, leading the Tigers to three-straight state championship appearances from 1983-1985. The Tigers from 1983 are still talked about after a 13 game shutout streak. The team gave up just 8 points all-season and never gave up a point in their 3A playoff run that ended with a 42-0 win over Sweeny.

Alexander also coached at Henderson, Harleton and Troup. He retied with 340 career wins.

Griffin coaches at schools in the golden triangle, Houston area and East Texas. His most success in East Texas came with two different stints as head coach at White Oak. During his first stop with the Roughnecks, he coached the team to four-straight undefeated regular seasons. He retired from Troup in 2005. He is in the top 20 of all-time wins by a Texas High School coach. Griffin served on the THSCA board of directors from 1991-1994.

The ceremony will be in San Antonio on July 16 as part of the THSCA annual convention. Longview head coach John King will also be honored with the 2022 AFCA Power of Influence award.

