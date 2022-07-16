Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former LHS Panther, NFL's Keke Coutee hosts Lufkin youth football camp

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - NFL wide receiver and former Lufkin Panther Keke Coutee returned to Lufkin Saturday for a free youth football camp.

Around 300 Lufkin kids from elementary through high school are expected to be on the field Saturday at Abe Martin Stadium.

Coutee had former Lufkin Panthers helping run the camp with him.

Coutee is getting ready soon to report to camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

