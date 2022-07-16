Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’

The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.
The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.(ohcabras via canva)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A police force in a small town in Colorado has resigned.

KKTV reports the Springfield Police Department officers and chief have turned in their immediate resignation this week.

On Friday, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office announced it would take over community law enforcement responsibilities.

The sheriff’s office shared the following message on its social media:

“We want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption at your convenience.

However, we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail, and we still have a few bunks available.”

Springfield is located in southeastern Colorado, with a reported population of about 1,450 people as of 2010.

Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson also shared the following message regarding the police force resigning:

“There were no allegations of wrongdoing by the chief or any of the officers brought before the Springfield Board of Trustees. The two officers each resigned to take other positions elsewhere. The chief resigned, citing ‘personal reasons.’ The timing of the resignations is unfortunate but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers.

The Board of Trustees is committed to immediately starting a job search for a new chief of police, police sergeant, and officers.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

Latest News

Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says it has arrested six men in Operation Safe...
6 men arrested in operation targeting online sexual predators, sheriff’s office says
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
Watchdog briefs Jan. 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts
Ellie's paintings cover every inch of the walls in her studio.
East Texas woman retires from teaching to pursue dream of becoming artist