East Texas woman retires from teaching to pursue dream of becoming artist

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - Ellie Taylor’s art studio is covered in color. Paintings hang on every inch of the walls and are stacked on top of the cabinets. Every where you look, there is a snapshot of Ellie’s life. Places she’s visited and memories she’s captured are depicted in vibrant and beautiful colors, just the way she wants to remember them.

If it is true that life imitates art, then Ellie has lived a life just as colorful as the pictures she paints.

“A lot of times I would start and I didn’t know which direction I was going,” Ellie says about her paintings. “But, it turned out alright.”

After over thirty years, Ellie retired from her successful teaching career to pursue art.

“She always planned on being an artist. I think from way back when,” says her husband, Larry.

He says that even when Ellie was in elementary school, she entered an art competition, and her work was put in a children’s museum show in Houston, where she is from.

“She’s always had an interest in art,” says Larry.

Ellie is a perfect example that it is never too late to pursue a dream. But, call Ellie an inspiration, and she will humbly disagree. However, words from people who know her and love her paint a different picture. In her book, “Celebration of Texas,” the front cover lists comments from people who know Ellie. Perhaps the most impactful reads, “I wanna be an Ellie one day! I want to live fearlessly.”

Her husband puts it simply: “She’s just a special person.”

Ellie says she doesn’t have a favorite piece. But, she says there is one catches her eye.

“I enjoy it,” she says. “The color and the freedom that’s in it.”

They are fitting words for a woman who encourages the people she meets to live freely and fearlessly in pursuit of their dreams.

Ellie’s work has been featured in over a dozen museums across Texas. Her exhibit will be on display at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts until January 7, 2023.

