Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The intense Texas heat has taken its toll on what would have been local produce sold to markets and roadside stands.

Most roadside stands are now selling produce from other states, as growing conditions are fading for local farmers. Most of what is grown locally, watermelon, Noonday onions and some fruits are making their last appearance at markets.

A few places like Highway 80 Produce in Gladewater are still getting some deliveries of locally grown items.

Owner Allison Lott talks about what is still available for a short time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Raising Cane’s adding location on Tyler loop
More catalytic converter thefts in Tyler, police report.
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
Diamond Walton, Tony Lemon, and Tamiko Jones
East Texans accused of robbing North Carolina Waffle House during family meal
Pursuit ends in Tyler
Suspect fleeing deputy constable crashes, flees on foot in Tyler

Latest News

East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands
East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands
Kilgore main water line break causes loss of pressure
More catalytic converter thefts in Tyler, police report.
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was...
Mexico’s capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US