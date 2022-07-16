East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The intense Texas heat has taken its toll on what would have been local produce sold to markets and roadside stands.

Most roadside stands are now selling produce from other states, as growing conditions are fading for local farmers. Most of what is grown locally, watermelon, Noonday onions and some fruits are making their last appearance at markets.

A few places like Highway 80 Produce in Gladewater are still getting some deliveries of locally grown items.

Owner Allison Lott talks about what is still available for a short time.

