AMBER Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their searching for an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown eyes and last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

The suspected vehicle is described as a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado 2015-2020 model.

Anyone with information is to call (940) 279-1503.

