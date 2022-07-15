Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Whitehouse man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse

Jonathan Evans
Jonathan Evans(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Whitehouse man to life without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Jonathan Evans, 33, was charged with and convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Evidence was presented by the Smith County District Attorney’s office that Evans had sexually abused his victim over the course of a three year period. The victim eventually came forward to disclose the abuse to a family member, who then contacted the police. Evans was arrested following a forensic interview and investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

Latest News

Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant
James McMullen interview
James McMullen appointed new Angelina County Road Administrator
A fire ignited by a discarded cigarette damaged multiple structures and injured two...
2 firefighters hospitalized after Wood County fire started by cigarette