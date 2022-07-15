Whitehouse man sentenced to life without parole for sexual abuse

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Whitehouse man to life without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Jonathan Evans, 33, was charged with and convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Evidence was presented by the Smith County District Attorney’s office that Evans had sexually abused his victim over the course of a three year period. The victim eventually came forward to disclose the abuse to a family member, who then contacted the police. Evans was arrested following a forensic interview and investigation.

