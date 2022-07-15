WebXtra: White Oak City Council approves creation of school resource officer position

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city council approves the creation of a school resource officer for their school district.

White Oak City Council recently approved placement of a school resource officer in it’s school district for on-site security and response to any crisis. White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach and White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray were conducting interviews Friday for the position. Both say the creation of the position is timely given where we are with school security in the United States.

