Suspect fleeing deputy constable crashes, flees on foot in Tyler

Pursuit ends in Tyler
Pursuit ends in Tyler((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody after a pursuit in Smith County.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a Smith County Pct. 5 deputy constable got into a pursuit with a red Dodge pickup truck on I-20 at 3:35 p.m.

The suspect exited on Jim Hogg Road before immediately returning to the interstate. The suspect drove a few more miles before exiting on FM 14 and headed south towards Tyler. The suspect continued into Tyler, crossing Loop 323 before ending up on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Christian said the suspect wrecked out on Martin Luther King and Owens Street and took off on foot. Officers gave chase on foot and DPS, Tyler police, and Smith County deputies arrived on the scene to assist.

Christian said at 3:52 p.m. , the suspect was taken into custody by Tyler police in the woods just east of the crash site.

Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny said the pursuit was initiated by a deputy constable after seeing the vehicle and recognizing it had fictitious license plates and determined the vehicle may have been stolen.

McClenny said the suspect is being taken to the hospital to be checked out. McClenny also said during the pursuit, the suspect backed into the deputy which will carry an additional charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

