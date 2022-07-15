Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents and teens were invited out Thursday night to an event that focused on empowering teens to be safe online.

Southern Grit Advocacy took on the responsibility of informing parents and teens about sextortion.

It’s a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to expose or publish private information or sensitive material about you if you don’t give into their demands. The demands usually involve sexual images, sexual favors or money.

“The parents will then have the tools to go and educate their kids and open up communication and discussions because when teens and children are exploited, they feel like it’s their fault and they’re embarrassed and think it’s their fault and won’t talk about it,” Vicky Payne, Southern Grit Advocacy executive director, said. “Parents don’t realize their kids are having to deal with the issues and it’s a hidden crime.”

Parents and kids can report anyone who is posting or sharing images by clicking here.

