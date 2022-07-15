Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

School buses protest gun violence at Ted Cruz’s Houston office

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - A mile long convoy of buses made its way to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston office on Thursday to protest gun violence.

The convoy dubbed the NRA Children’s Museum” was led by gun control and anti-gun violence advocates including “Change the Ref.”

In total there were 52 buses filled with memories and trinkets that belonged to children who died of gun violence in recent years.

In a statement, Senator Cruz’s office said in part quote “Senator Cruz is committed to enacting policies that would stop school shootings.”

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

