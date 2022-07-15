Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Stephen Breyer is getting a different title: professor.

Harvard said Friday that Breyer, who retired from the Supreme Court June 30, is re-joining its law school faculty. Breyer is a graduate of the law school and first joined the Harvard faculty in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal appeals court judge in 1980 until former President Bill Clinton nominated him to the Supreme Court in 1994.

Harvard said in a statement that Breyer will “teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books and produce scholarship, and participate in the intellectual life of the school and in the broader Harvard community.”

Breyer, 83, does not yet have any classes listed in Harvard’s online course catalog. However, the school said his appointment as Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process would be effective immediately. Breyer is a longtime expert in administrative law, the law surrounding government agencies, and co-authored a textbook on the subject.

Harvard’s announcement included a statement from Breyer. “I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write,” he said. “Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people.”

Breyer has not said what else he might do in retirement. A 1937 law allows retired Supreme Court justices to continue to hear and decide cases on lower federal courts, a practice called “sitting by designation.” Breyer has not said if that is something he will do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

Latest News

President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
.
Gregg County jury duty cancelled for July 18.
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
A fire ignited by a discarded cigarette damaged multiple structures and injured two...
2 firefighters hospitalized after Wood County fire started by cigarette