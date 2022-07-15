Multiple agencies battling 20-acre fire in Henderson County

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies are battling a grass fire that has already damaged 20 acres in Henderson County.

The fire is in the area of Farm to Market Road 3441 and County Road 4343 in LaRue which authorities say was apparently started by a hay bailer. Henderson County authorities remind residents that the area is still under the effects of a drought, meaning the danger for fire remains very high. Though the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index has dropped to an average of 680 after Thursday’s rain, that is still well above the 575 threshold that necessitates a burn ban.

Henderson County officials have indicated that the commissioners court will consider an extension of the burn ban currently in place during its regular meeting next week.

