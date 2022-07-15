Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
MPO meeting is held to discuss new Tyler transit facility

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) hosted a public meeting to inform the public about constructing a new Transit facility.

Tyler Transit intends to use federal funds for this future project. It all started when the Tyler Transit manager reached out to MPO about wanting to update the short range plans due to their growth over the years.

“As the city continues to grow, so does the transit department.” says MPO manager Michael Howell.

This is only the beginning stage of the project, so a location for the new depot has not been determined just yet. But adding an amendment for the proposed property purchase and future project to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) allows the city to start looking for possible sites.

MPO says the goal is to choose a location that is close to the existing transit facility, so that the transit departments still have that close interaction with each other.

Howell says, “This isn’t a relocation, it is an expansion.”

MPO is seeking public input for this future facility. If you were not able to attend the meeting, you can submit comments, ideas and suggestions by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.

