Gregg County jury duty cancelled for July 18.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Any Gregg County residents with a jury summons for Monday, July 18 no longer need to show up.

The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of July 18. As such, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, July 18, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.