Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation.

The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that is on display in a roughly 80-minute surveillance video from Robb Elementary School was shared with him during the briefing after the May 24 shooting.

Abbott has previously said he was misled and livid about being given wrong information.

Multiple inaccurate and conflicting statements have been given by officials since the tragedy have compounded the grief and anger over a gunman killing 19 children and two teachers.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

Latest News

More catalytic converter thefts in Tyler, police report.
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
THSCA HALL OF HONOR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-15-22
Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant
Podcast seeks to solve disappearance of Molly Miller and Colt Haynes
Ellie's paintings cover every inch of the walls in her studio.
East Texas woman retires from teaching to pursue dream of becoming artist