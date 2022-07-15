GOP lawmakers tour U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen

MCALLEN, TX. (KGNS) - For the second year in a row, GOP lawmakers led by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn visited the southwest border to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis.

On Friday morning, a group of U.S. Senators from Texas and other parts of the nation witnessed firsthand what happens along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Some of the stories shared include violent acts against migrants in the hands of smugglers.

During a press conference, Senator John Cornyn from Texas said almost immediately after getting to the river they saw groups of migrants crossing to gain access to the U.S.

Officials say in the group were teens, a pregnant woman, and children as young as seven-years-old.

Those children were unaccompanied.

A senator from Iowa described a patch of grass that law enforcement said was the place where a five- and six-year-old were violently raped by traffickers.

According to Senator Ted Cruz, they learned about what law enforcement described as a “rape tree” – which is a tree that traffickers allegedly rape women and then hang their clothes as trophies as a taunting tactic.

The GOP delegation said they wanted to come to the border to understand the state of the immigration crisis and to draw attention to the situation.

Many of them called on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the administration to visit the border to see what is happening and to act by reinstating policies like the Remain in Mexico program.

When asked by KGNS News, what can be done with the resources they have to solve the ongoing problem, Cruz simply said people can turn up to the polls and vote.

He predicts that the communities in the south will turn red as a result of the current state of the border.

According to stats from CBP, so far, this fiscal year, they’ve seen over 1.5 million border encounters.

It’s likely this year’s numbers will surpass last year’s record high number of 1.7 million border encounters.

