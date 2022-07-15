Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First medical cannabis pickup location comes to Nacogdoches

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches is getting the first medical cannabis pick up spot in East Texas.

Texas Original is a provider for medical cannabis in Texas. Morris Denton, chief executive officer for the company, says they partnered with a local doctor to make this happen.

“We’ve been doing this for about five years now. We provide the highest quality of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients in the state of Texas,” Denton said.

Medical cannabis is approved for use in the state of Texas to treat conditions such as epilepsy, cancer, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other neurodegenerative disorders. The Nacogdoches location is one of 14 that Texas Original has across the state.

“We use those pick-up locations as a means to be more efficient and friendly with our patients,” Denton said.

Kelly Moon, the doctor partnered with Texas Original, believes medical cannabis is a way to be less medicated in day-to-day life.

“We had a growing population of patients in East Texas, and we were able to find a really great doctor, Dr. Kelly Moon and her team there in Nacogdoches who were really interested in partnering with us,” Denton said.

Texas Original says it’s important for East Texans to see the benefits medical cannabis can bring.

“For us to open up a pickup location in Nacogdoches really speaks to the growing demand we’re seeing in the East Texas region and what we anticipate will continue to be growing demand,” Denton said.

An appointment must be scheduled first with Dr. Moon to see if you qualify for medical cannabis.

Pickup for the medical cannabis is every other Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

