Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank holds Friday produce distribution in Tyler

Produce distribution
Produce distribution((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning at Lindsay Park in Tyler, the East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributed boxes of produce.

Volunteers from the National Charity League were on hand to put the produce boxes in the vehicles that came through. Usually, the East Texas Food Bank hands out boxes to between 300-400 households per distribution.

“Those are typically the items in a grocery store that do cost more and as we all know with price increases and the inflation that is going on right now, really being able to afford those more expensive items like this can be hard for families,” said Michael Hetrick, Communications Manager at the East Texas Food Bank/

“Anything that’s free attracts attention and especially with the economy now a days and everything going up it just helps out,” said Janis Moorman.

The East Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry produce distribution is held every month on the first and third Friday of the month from 10 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

Latest News

Pursuit ends in Tyler
Suspect fleeing deputy constable crashes, flees on foot in Tyler
Raising Cane’s adding location on Tyler loop.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach
WebXtra: White Oak City Council approves creation of school resource officer position