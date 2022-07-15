East Texas Food Bank holds Friday produce distribution in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning at Lindsay Park in Tyler, the East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributed boxes of produce.

Volunteers from the National Charity League were on hand to put the produce boxes in the vehicles that came through. Usually, the East Texas Food Bank hands out boxes to between 300-400 households per distribution.

“Those are typically the items in a grocery store that do cost more and as we all know with price increases and the inflation that is going on right now, really being able to afford those more expensive items like this can be hard for families,” said Michael Hetrick, Communications Manager at the East Texas Food Bank/

“Anything that’s free attracts attention and especially with the economy now a days and everything going up it just helps out,” said Janis Moorman.

The East Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry produce distribution is held every month on the first and third Friday of the month from 10 a.m. until noon.

