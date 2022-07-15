Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans accused of robbing North Carolina Waffle House during family meal

Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered Hillsborough’s Waffle House on Monday and sat down for a meal before displaying a handgun and
By Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, NC (KLTV) - Three East Texans have been arrested and charged after police in North Carolina said they robbed a restaurant after sitting down for a meal.

According to a press release from Town of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Tamiko Lashun Jones of Marshall, Tony Eugene Lemon of Marshall, and Diamond Walton of Longview, were arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Wednesday. They are being held on warrants out of Minden, LA that are similar to warrants secured by Hillsborough police for the July 11 robbery. The warrants charge each suspect with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an inn keeper.

Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered Hillsborough’s Waffle House on Monday and sat down for a meal before displaying a handgun and demanding money from restaurant employees.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

