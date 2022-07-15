Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boshears Center holds graduation ceremony for 3 seniors

East Texas News at 6.
By Kristine Guevara and Andrea Valdez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs honored their class of 2022 graduates.

The three seniors proudly led the ceremony as they led the pledges, sang the national anthem, and finally walked across the stage and received their diplomas from the Boshears faculty.

The director at the Boshears Center, Brooke Parker, said, “A couple of words that come to mind for me is just exceeding expectations.”

A reflections video played during the ceremony that highlighted how the three graduates exceeded expectations over the years.

“And so for us as staff and for their family and friends, to be able to come together and celebrate all of that together is just an incredible opportunity.”

Boshears Center is part of the Continuum of Special Education Services provided in Tyler ISD and serves ages three through 21.

“They are just students that have been identified to need some additional support in their learning. We have smaller class sizes and so they are able to come and work on their individual goals both academically and functionally.” said Parker.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
2 children killed in Smith County crash
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office

Latest News

“We’ve been doing this for about five years now. We provide the highest quality of medical...
First medical cannabis pickup location comes to Nacogdoches
tyler tansit
MPO meeting is held to discuss new Tyler transit facility
Helping other people eat, or HOPE, was created in 1994 and serves the poorest census tract in...
H.O.P.E’s community soup kitchen Jo’s Diner to return by fall
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Storms down trees, power lines, and remove roof from Chapel Hill ISD cafeteria