Boshears Center holds graduation ceremony for 3 seniors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs honored their class of 2022 graduates.

The three seniors proudly led the ceremony as they led the pledges, sang the national anthem, and finally walked across the stage and received their diplomas from the Boshears faculty.

The director at the Boshears Center, Brooke Parker, said, “A couple of words that come to mind for me is just exceeding expectations.”

A reflections video played during the ceremony that highlighted how the three graduates exceeded expectations over the years.

“And so for us as staff and for their family and friends, to be able to come together and celebrate all of that together is just an incredible opportunity.”

Boshears Center is part of the Continuum of Special Education Services provided in Tyler ISD and serves ages three through 21.

“They are just students that have been identified to need some additional support in their learning. We have smaller class sizes and so they are able to come and work on their individual goals both academically and functionally.” said Parker.

