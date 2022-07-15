Amber Alert issued for newborn from Coffee City, last seen in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant whose parents are from Coffee City.

CPS has been awarded custody of child, but the parents fled with him, police say.

Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams abducted the child, police say. The baby is 10 days old and his name is Ryder.

Ricky Williams is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old Ryder Williams. (Coffee City Police Department)

Williams and Wolf were last seen driving a white truck of unknown make or model. The two were last seen in Coffee City on or about July 5.

Please call CPS at 903-203-7709 speak with Kayla Mullins or Contact Coffee City PD 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

Michelle Wolf is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old Ryder Williams. (Coffee City Police Department)

CPS has advised that the child has tested positive for narcotics.

Please call 911 to report whereabouts of child or the numbers listed above if they are seen in or around surrounding areas near Coffee City so Coffee City PD can respond and rescue the child.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.