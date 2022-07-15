Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for newborn from Coffee City, last seen in Tyler

CPS has advised that the child has tested positive for narcotics.
The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.(Coffee City Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant whose parents are from Coffee City.

CPS has been awarded custody of child, but the parents fled with him, police say.

Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams abducted the child, police say. The baby is 10 days old and his name is Ryder.

Ricky Williams is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old...
Ricky Williams is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old Ryder Williams.(Coffee City Police Department)

Williams and Wolf were last seen driving a white truck of unknown make or model. The two were last seen in Coffee City on or about July 5.

Please call CPS at 903-203-7709 speak with Kayla Mullins or Contact Coffee City PD 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

Michelle Wolf is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old...
Michelle Wolf is being looked for by police in connection with the abduction of 10-day-old Ryder Williams.(Coffee City Police Department)

CPS has advised that the child has tested positive for narcotics.

Please call 911 to report whereabouts of child or the numbers listed above if they are seen in or around surrounding areas near Coffee City so Coffee City PD can respond and rescue the child.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in Smith County crash
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

Latest News

Cockfighting
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee County cockfighting ring
Water Woes
Zavalla Water Woes
LISD Land Purchase
Longview ISD superintendent addresses concerns over property purchase
Curtis Traylor-Harris appears in court on Thursday, July 14.
Suspended constable denied PR bond request, family speaks in his defense