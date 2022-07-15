2 firefighters hospitalized after Wood County fire started by cigarette

PERRYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are citing a discarded cigarette as the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and an unknown number of acres of property and also put two firefighters in the hospital.

According to a social media post by the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the Wednesday fire was near Farm to Market Road 14 and County Road 3900 in the Holly Lake area and resulted in the damage of at least three structures. Five fire departments responded to the incident: Holly Lake, Hainesville, Ogburn, Hawkins and Perryville.

