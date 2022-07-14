Tyler’s downtown area receives city’s 7th historic district marker

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Downtown Tyler area was recognized as a Historic District at this morning’s city council meeting, followed by a celebration and unveiling ceremony this afternoon.

“The honorary title of being a national historic district is not something every downtown can get, so we knew if we could do that extra little step it would provide a little bit more prestige to all the efforts that we are doing here in downtown,” says Amber Varona, Tyler’s Main Street director.

The historic district title gives property owners downtown extra tax credits for federal and state to be able to revitalize the buildings.

“So how this benefits them because It allows some of these major projects that the community has been wanting to happen, some of the larger, bigger developments that are here in downtown that has been making it for quite some time, it allows them to fill that financial gap and make these projects a reality,” says Verona.

The new district was created and approved on May 21 by the Texas Historical Commission State Board of Review due to the downtown area having 133 properties, ninety-five which are historic.

Planning Director Kyle Kingma tells what qualifications the National Registar looks for.

“The National Register is looking at a nomination, they are looking at contributing properties that will have historic value, and so a lot of times that’s because they are 50 years or older, but also that they have a different style or specific style of architecture,” says Kingma.

The boundaries of the district contain the largest collection of intact surviving historic resources associated with the founding, growth, and development of Tyler.

