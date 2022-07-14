Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two firefighters hospitalized after cigarette-sparked fire in Wood Co.

Three homes in Wood County were damaged Wednesday in a large grass fire that’s thought to have...
Three homes in Wood County were damaged Wednesday in a large grass fire that’s thought to have been sparked by a cigarette tossed from a vehicle.(Source: Perryville Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas firefighters are hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire that’s thought to have been sparked by a cigarette tossed from a vehicle.

Five Wood County fire departments responded Wednesday to the area of Farm to Market Road 14 at FM 3900, between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch.

(Source: KLTV staff)

Two volunteers, an assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and an Ogburn VFD fireman, were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues.

Temperatures in the area were above 100 degrees at the time, with heat indices even higher.

“Well for all you smokers out there still throwing your cigarettes out the window. This is what happens after you carelessly throw it out,” Peryville VFD posted on social media.

Crews from Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., Hainesville Fire Dept., Ogburn VFD, Hawkins Fire Dept., and Perryville VFD coordinated efforts to put out the fire that damaged three homes.

At least one of the homes appeared to have extensive damage to an exterior wall and roof, reaching the interior of the building.

Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

