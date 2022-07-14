Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today. Temperatures trending slightly cooler this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Thursday we are once again waking up in the warm 70s. Thanks to a weak cold front that crept into portions of East Texas yesterday, as well as scattered rain chances today, temperatures are going to trend just a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs ranging in the middle to upper 90s and some hot spots still hitting the 100 degree mark. Back to the rain chances, we’ll hold onto the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon hours as well. Severe weather is not likely today, but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible at times to make commuting difficult at times. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but more spots across East Texas will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots. PM showers and isolated storms have a slight chance of forming on Monday of next week, which might help most East Texans stay more in the upper 90s rather than seeing that century mark for a high once more. For now, it is looking dry and hot for the middle of next week as highs remain above average near or hotter than 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk County medical facility
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
CR 492 fire
Burn ban violation leads to grass fire in Lindale area

Latest News

Five East Texas fire departments responded to a large grass fire in Wood County on Wednesday....
Grass fire damages three homes in Wood County
Three homes in Wood County were damaged Wednesday in a large grass fire that’s thought to have...
Two firefighters hospitalized after cigarette-sparked fire in Wood Co.
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Wednesday, the SPCA of East Texas announced their “Raise the Woof” campaign.
SPCA of East Texas announces capital campaign for renovations to new Tyler facility