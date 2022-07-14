Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! This Thursday we are once again waking up in the warm 70s. Thanks to a weak cold front that crept into portions of East Texas yesterday, as well as scattered rain chances today, temperatures are going to trend just a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs ranging in the middle to upper 90s and some hot spots still hitting the 100 degree mark. Back to the rain chances, we’ll hold onto the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon hours as well. Severe weather is not likely today, but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible at times to make commuting difficult at times. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but more spots across East Texas will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots. PM showers and isolated storms have a slight chance of forming on Monday of next week, which might help most East Texans stay more in the upper 90s rather than seeing that century mark for a high once more. For now, it is looking dry and hot for the middle of next week as highs remain above average near or hotter than 100 degrees.

