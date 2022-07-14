SPCA of East Texas announces capital campaign for renovations to new Tyler facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More space and services are coming to help animals in East Texas. Wednesday, the SPCA of East Texas announced their “Raise the Woof” campaign. This will help them make renovations to their new 16,000 square-foot building in Tyler.

They have already raised over $1 million and are now asking the public for help getting to their $2 million goal.

By having this facility the SPCA will be able to house all of their programs in one location. They’re currently operating out of three places in Tyler.

The new building will have a state-of-the-art medical clinic, a sanctuary for dogs and cats, as well as all of their administrative services.

“Better services, the facilities themselves will be upgraded with special flooring to to help control disease and new surgical equipment. We’re adding a second full time veterinarian next year. We are trying to meet the demand for the animals in East Texas and there is a huge demand. So we’re very excited to be able to provide a solution,” said President and Founder Deborah Dobbs.

The SPCA said this new space will help to reduce operating costs and increase staff potential. There will be indoor/outdoor kennels for the animals, an indoor and outdoor run, snippet clinic, adoption meet and greet rooms, and more.

Dobbs said the SPCA of East Texas is in its twelfth year, and they started with two desks and two telephones in a one-room office.

“Over the years we’ve expanded from location to location, leasing various buildings in town. But the business model needed to be revamped. So this building came available, it was large enough, it’s proximate to the community, it’s easy access. We just couldn’t say no,” Dobbs said. “It’s almost, I have to pinch myself because a lot of this building was already completed and these are entrances and windows that’re in existence now. We’re utilizing the existing structure to the max and then adding out the unfinished areas.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit //www.spcaeasttx.com/raisethewoof The new building is at 3245 West Grande Boulevard, Tyler, TX.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.