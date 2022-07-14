SFA football adjusts schedule after departure of UIW, Lamar from WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After several revisions the SFA 2022 football schedule is complete.

The athletic department had to go to the drawing board twice in the past few weeks with Incarnate Word and Lamar announcing last minute changes in their commitments to play in the Western Athletic Conference this season.

SFA has added two new games in the replacement of those games. The September 24th home opener will now be against Warner University, a NAIA school that plays in the Mid-South Conference and went 3-8 last season.

The other change will be a second game with Abilene Christian. The ‘Jacks were set to travel to ACU on November 19. That game will still take place and a game in Nacogdoches will be added to replace the UIW game on October 8. The October 8 game will be considered a non-conference game.

Also changed is the Tarleton State game. The ‘Jacks will now play the Texans on October 15. at home instead of November 5. Because of that change homecoming is now being moved to the Utah Tech game on October 29.

Full Schedule:

8/27/22 vs Jacksonville St Montgomery, AL FCS Kickoff Classic

9/3/22 @ Alcorn State Alcorn, MS

9/10/22 @ LA Tech Ruston, LA

9/17/22 BYE WEEK

9/24/22 vs Warner University Nacogdoches, TX Family Weekend

10/1/22 vs Sam Houston NRG/Houston BOPW

10/8/22 vs ACU Nacogdoches, TX

10/15/22 vs Tarleton St Nacogdoches, TX

10/22/22 @ So Utah Cedar City, UT

10/29/22 vs Utah Tech Nacogdoches, TX Homecoming

11/5/22 BYE WEEK

11/12/22 vs UCA Nacogdoches, TX Senior Day

11/19/22 @ ACU Abilene, TX (Double Play game)

