Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Property surveyor finds human remains in Bosque County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County deputies and investigators on Wednesday, July 13, responded to a rural area after a property surveyor found possible human remains.

The deputies met with a surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land. While conducting his survey, he located what he believed to be human remains and promptly contacted the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were led deep into the property to a “heavily wooded and overgrown area” where deputies confirmed the finding to be human remains, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the area of the discovery “is currently considered a crime scene and the exact location will be withheld in order to insure the integrity of the investigation and the security of the location.”

The remains and other items of evidence collected at the scene will be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigators hope to determine the cause of death and also a confirmation of the identity of the remains through the forensic investigation.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

Latest News

Storm causes damage in Jefferson
Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner
Fabian Chapa-Chapa
Panola County grand jury indicts Rosenberg man in connection with auto fatality