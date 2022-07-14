PATH, Meals on Wheels come together for summer fan drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the very first time, PATH and Meals on Wheels are partnering up for the fan drive, along with TXU energy. This is an effort to help seniors stay cool in the Texas summer heat.

TXU energy is donating $10,000 to provide fans for families in need. Together, the two nonprofit agencies will deliver 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients and another 300 fans will be distributed to PATH clients meeting eligibility requirements.

The nonprofit organizations understand the need to help the most vulnerable Texans, as these hot temperatures are putting a real strain on people.

“A lot of them don’t have the means to just turn down the air to get cool. They’re trying to conserve energy and have a lower electric bill. So we’re trying to help them out by providing them with a fan to help keep them safe and cooler this summer.” says Meals on Wheels Executive Director Tiffany Damskov.

PATH will be using the Meals on Wheels routes to hand deliver fans to their clients all throughout the summer. And if you are a nonrecipient, you can still receive a fan. All you need to do is come by the PATH office and a case worker can get you set up.

The Executive Director at PATH, Andrea Wilson says she’s grateful for the Tyler community’s generosity during times like these. “Tyler is such a helping community. When we express that there’s a need for families, our donors step up. And we’re really grateful to be able to partner with them (Meals on Wheels) to get fans to folks who need it.” says Wilson.

Although with such a hot summer this year, PATH anticipates that the need for fans will continue. That is why they are asking the community to continue to help by donating fans or funds.

If you would like to learn more information on how to donate a fan, visit the PATH website: https://www.pathhelps.org/fandrive/

