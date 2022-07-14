Panola County grand jury indicts Rosenberg man in connection with auto fatality

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Panola County grand jury has indicted a Rosenberg man in connection with the death of a motorist in 2021.

The indictment charges Fabian Chapa-Chapa, of Rosenberg, with criminally negligent homicide when they failed to yield the right of way by not stopping at a stop sign on Highway 79, causing the death of Lukebra Juan Voneric Allison on September 9, 2021.

Chapa-Chapa was booked into the Panola County Jail on Wednesday with a bond amount of $5,000.

