Numerous lights out at Tyler intersections from storm

From Tyler police

TYLER, Texas - At this time, June 14th at approximately 9:15am there are numerous intersections in the City of Tyler that are without power. S. Broadway/Loop 323 intersection power is out. Tyler Police Officers are heading to intersections to direct traffic and place stop signs at those intersections.

There is also a tree down at S. Broadway/Rusk St that knocked down power lines across the road. At this time, the north and south lanes of S. Broadway at Rusk St are CLOSED. Avoid this area and please take alternate routes.

The roads are very wet and can be slick, please slow down and take your time. If an intersection has no power, it is to be treated as a four way stop. Updates will be released as more information is obtained.

