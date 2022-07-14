Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marching band returning to Wiley College after nearly 50 years

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced that their marching band will be returning starting this year.

According to a post on the Wiley College Facebook page, the band was last active in the 1970s.

“The prime objectives of the Wiley College Band are to enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture,” the post read.

The band is being led by Emmanuel Scales, Department Chair of Music Education and Director of Music Ensembles. Scales said his ultimate goal is to have 125 students in the marching band and said the response has been great so far.

“They are looking forward to it, they are real enthused about it, so that gave me good comfort knowing that just from the students that are already here,” he said.

He said those who get involved in his band will not only learn to play their instruments better, but will also gain discipline.

“A person can expect to be in a disciplined band, discipline to me it covers everything,” he said.

The program is actively recruiting for people to join the band. The school is also offering band scholarships. If you would like to audition for the scholarship, you can email Emmanuel Scales at Band@WileyC.Edu.

