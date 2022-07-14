Lightning strike causes devastating fire in Lindale home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robert Bozick says he was in bed drinking a cup of coffee when he heard a loud bang that he thought was lightning.

“I ran up the stairs and fire was billowing out,” he said. “I grabbed a few things I believe are personal items, ran downstairs and called 911, put the fire out but a lot of damage a lot of damage.”

Around eight fire trucks showed up from Lindale, Winona, and Smith County.

Bozick said getting away from the fire was his main concern.

“Maybe manageable at first when you first looked at it, but in minutes it was way out of control and the smoke is something that you have to be aware of and afraid of,” Bozick says.

The lightning caused the fire to spread rapidly throughout the home.

“I mean it almost exploded into a fire but things are so dry around here especially up there into the attic things are super-hot up there,” says Bozick.

Bozick’s bedroom is on the first floor rather than on the second floor where the fire ignited.

“I think I was going to live either way,” said Bozick

Bozick tells what he plans to do next.

“Clean up the mess..get in the pool,” Bozick said.

