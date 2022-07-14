Less rain means more heat as we round out the week on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The disturbance that brought us the rain is pulling away, which is why we expect mainly dry conditions for the rest of this evening as overnight lows drop into the middle 70′s.

Friday will be partly-to-mostly sunny with just a slim, 20% chance of rain popping up. Most areas will remain dry with highs in the upper 90′s.

We will start to dry out and heat up, though, by this weekend as the heat dome will start to exert its influence back on our weather, yet again. This will lead to daytime highs soaring to around the century mark with lots of sun and fewer clouds.

A disturbance rotating around the eastern periphery of the heat ridge will yield a slight chance of rain on Monday. Beyond that, next week looks hot and dry as we revert to our weather conditions we have known for way too long this summer.

Rainfall amounts in the next week do not look all that promising. Most areas look to average around one-quarter to one-half inch.

