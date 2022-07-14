Inflation rises to 9.1%, highest in 40 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People across the country and right here at home are feeling the effects of inflation. This morning, inflation hit 9.1 percent - the highest rate in forty years.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs reports on how this trickles down.

“Everything keeps going up but my paycheck, and there are a lot of things that I can’t buy and afford that I really enjoy,” Tyler resident, Helen Sanders, says.

Sanders is on a fixed income and says inflation is taking away the little joys in life, like English muffins with cream cheese and chips with hot sauce. She says she has worked her whole life doing small jobs and doesn’t have a lot of money so inflation is really making things challenging for her.

“Typically we want economic growth but not at this time, because if we keep growing, inflation is going to keep growing,” Acting Director and Senior Research Analyst at Hibbs Institute for Business & Economic Research at the University of Tyler, Manuel Reyes says. “For now we want to control inflation and eventually we will go back to grow the economy.”

Over the past year, the government’s Consumer Price Index rose 9.1 percent, which is the largest annual increase since 1981.

Reyes says this past June the CPI was 0.5 percent higher than what it was the year prior. He explains why.

“The economy is not decelerating as it was intended,” Reyes says.

According to Reyes, last Friday the employment levels were released, showing the United States added 372,000 jobs. He says the economy is going strong because people are spending money, despite higher prices, which he saw during his recent visit to Buc-ee’s.

“It was packed, and people were buying whatever, it was really a lot of people so we’re like, hey, the economy is not slowing down,” Reyes says.

While this is normally a good thing, he says right now, the objective should be to slow economic growth and to stabilize inflation.

With prices rising, Sanders doesn’t see relief coming anytime soon.

“I’ve never seen prices go down, fast, the only way they go is up,” Sanders says.

July 28th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release their advanced projection for Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter, covering April through June. The first quarter was a negative GDP. Reyes anticipates a negative second quarter, putting the U.S. in a technical recession.

However, he says this is a normal business cycle and nothing to be afraid of.

