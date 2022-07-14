Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm.

The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage.

About 850 homes lost power.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in Jefferson. (KLTV)

A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the company to cancel some events. They hope to be back in business on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Historic homes in Jefferson had mostly minor damage.

