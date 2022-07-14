Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Greater Longview United Way meets for pacesetter kickoff

Greater Longview United Way meets
Greater Longview United Way meets((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Greater Longview United Way met Thursday for their pacesetter kickoff which includes 20 agencies and companies that support the early push for the United Way campaign.

The organization, which is celebrating 75 years of existence, has a goal of $375,000.

“That 375,000 is a little more than a 3% increase than we had asked the pacers to obtain last year. It’s just kind of increasing that giving value and just really trying to hone in on the 75. The 75th year. So you will see that again when we release our actual campaign goal,” said Nikki Davis, 2022-23 Campaign Chair for the Greater Longview United Way.

In its 75 years of existence, the Greater Longview United Way has raised closed to $50 million. Their total campaign goal will be released this coming September during their official kickoff.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk medical facility
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
2 children killed in Smith County crash
Cherokee County Courthouse
Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

Latest News

Storm causes damage in Jefferson
Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead
Toland Montgomery
Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner