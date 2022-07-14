Greater Longview United Way meets for pacesetter kickoff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Greater Longview United Way met Thursday for their pacesetter kickoff which includes 20 agencies and companies that support the early push for the United Way campaign.

The organization, which is celebrating 75 years of existence, has a goal of $375,000.

“That 375,000 is a little more than a 3% increase than we had asked the pacers to obtain last year. It’s just kind of increasing that giving value and just really trying to hone in on the 75. The 75th year. So you will see that again when we release our actual campaign goal,” said Nikki Davis, 2022-23 Campaign Chair for the Greater Longview United Way.

In its 75 years of existence, the Greater Longview United Way has raised closed to $50 million. Their total campaign goal will be released this coming September during their official kickoff.

