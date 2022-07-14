Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has been arrested 11 days after he was shot by a homeowner.

Toland Kareem Montgomery, 42, is charged with injury to elderly. He was arrested on the charge on July 5 and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Thursday, Montgomery was found on the front porch of a home on Mary Ann Street on June 24 with gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The affidavit states deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the homeowner, who was sitting in his office across the driveway from the home. He said he saw a car pull to the front gate of the property and park under the carport. The homeowner said he saw someone get out of the vehicle and walk to the gate to the front yard. The homeowner said he began walking to the home and asked the man what he was doing, but Montgomery ignored him and kept trying to get into the gate.

The homeowner said he saw Montgomery jump over the fence and begin walking to the front door. The homeowner said he retrieved a pistol from his living room and walked around to the front yard and again asked Montgomery what he was doing on the property. The homeowner said Montgomery was trying to get into the house through the front door. The homeowner said he fired a shot into the ground and Montgomery then charged at him.

The homeowner said Montgomery grabbed him in a headlock. The homeowner then fired one or two shots into Montgomery’s stomach but Montgomery did not let go. The homeowner said he continued to fire shots until Montgomery let go, according to the affidavit. The homeowner said after Montgomery let go, Montgomery walked around the front porch until deputies arrived.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Montgomery’s arrest on June 24.

