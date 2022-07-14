Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters battle burning mobile home in northern Smith County

The home is inside Lake Forest Mobile Home Park.
The home is inside Lake Forest Mobile Home Park.(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier and Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire departments responded to the scene of a mobile home fire off of Hwy 110 North Wednesday night.

Red Springs VFD, Dixie VFD and Smith County Emergency Services District are at the scene, as well as UT Health EMS. Also responding is the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) trailer, which is maintained by Texas A&M Forest Service.

The home is inside Lake Forest Mobile Home Park. Our reporter at the scene says a number of firefighters are sitting on the ground cooling off. She says the fire is now contained and no one was injured. It does not appear the fire spread to other structures.

The home is inside Lake Forest Mobile Home Park.
The home is inside Lake Forest Mobile Home Park.(KLTV/Erin Wides)

